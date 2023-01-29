HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 301 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,010 shares of company stock valued at $29,275,116. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

