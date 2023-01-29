HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 180 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $115,472,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $374.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

