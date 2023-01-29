HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

