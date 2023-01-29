HCR Wealth Advisors Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,532,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 854,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.04 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

