HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

