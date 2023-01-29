HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 21,202 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

PANW opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.87, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

