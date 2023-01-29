HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 31st

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $20.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.33.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

