Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $27.33 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $40.12 or 0.00170177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

