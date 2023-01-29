Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.47.

