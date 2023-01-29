Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 513,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

