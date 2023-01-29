GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $34.04 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and $3,025.33 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.