Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jan Barta purchased 6,716,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $55,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $281.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.32. Groupon had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.33%. The company had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

