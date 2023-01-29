Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in January

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,300 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the December 31st total of 1,606,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 935.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWLIF. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 7,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

