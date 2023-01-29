Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Stock Performance

GRAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

