Gnosis Price Hits $107.93 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $279.48 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $107.93 or 0.00466349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

