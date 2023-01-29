Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17,589.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 125,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

