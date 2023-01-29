Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

QYLG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. 14,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,422. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

