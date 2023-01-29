Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.04. 17,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.66.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter valued at about $340,000.

