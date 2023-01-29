Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 106.7% in January

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

POTX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 72,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,674. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

