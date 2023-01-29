Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 106.7% in January

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
POTX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 72,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,674. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
