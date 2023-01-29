Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NYSE GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 512.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.