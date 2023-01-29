Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in STERIS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 280.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,873.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

