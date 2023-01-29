Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,252,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,927. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

