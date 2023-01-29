Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,347 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $204.35. 442,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,485. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.27. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

