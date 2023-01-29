Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,086 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $110.66. 175,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

