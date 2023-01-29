Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Independent Bank by 257.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

INDB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,424. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

