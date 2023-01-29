Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:FCN traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $158.24. 225,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

