Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 62,114,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,574,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

