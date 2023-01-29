Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

