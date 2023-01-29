Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.85. 2,077,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

