Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,000 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.85. 1,294,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.