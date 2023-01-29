Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 166 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,814.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,613.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,494.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1,526.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

