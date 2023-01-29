German American Bancorp (GABC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. On average, analysts expect German American Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

