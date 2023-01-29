GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTCH remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 103,637,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,204,580. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

