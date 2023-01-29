GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GTCH remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 103,637,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,204,580. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
About GBT Technologies
