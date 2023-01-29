Gateway Protocol Price Down 52.1% Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.10 million and $33,544.99 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00400175 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.94 or 0.28089332 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.00576735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.32511867 USD and is down -32.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,141.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

