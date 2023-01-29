Gas Price Hits $2.59 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $153.22 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00010908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
