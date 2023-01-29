G999 Trading Down 21% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 21% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,129.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00088634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00057224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000244 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

