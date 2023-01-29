FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised by HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

