FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
About FTAI Aviation
