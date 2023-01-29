Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.4 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

