Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 61.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 3,687,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

