Freemont Management S.A. Takes $9.48 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,000. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.32.

Insider Activity

Illumina Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,753. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

