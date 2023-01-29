Freemont Management S.A. Sells 900 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. 2,091,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,634. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

