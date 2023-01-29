Freemont Management S.A. Sells 8,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,612,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,900,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

