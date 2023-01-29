Freemont Management S.A. Sells 79,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alcoa by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

Alcoa Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

AA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.75. 4,772,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

