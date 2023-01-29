Freemont Management S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,533. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.