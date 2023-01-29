Freemont Management S.A. Sells 400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deere & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:DE traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,533. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
