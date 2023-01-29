Freemont Management S.A. Sells 1,900 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

