Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $458.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,992. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

