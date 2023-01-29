Freemont Management S.A. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,537. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

