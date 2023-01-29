Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Vertiv worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $17,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertiv Price Performance

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -239.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $23.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

