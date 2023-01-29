Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Purchases Shares of 49,800 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 14.9% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 86.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $221,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $29.47 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

